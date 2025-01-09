‘Baldness virus’: Mysterious mass hair loss in 3 villages of Buldhana sparks panic

Advertisement













Nagpur/Buldhana: Several residents of three villages in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district have turned bald within a week after mass hair loss over the past few days. Health officials suspect that water pollution due to fertilisers was behind the mass hair loss. The officials collected samples of water in the area and villagers’ hair and skin samples for testing.

The unusual disease has caused panic across 15 villages in the Shegaon tehsil of Buldhana district. The illness begins with intense itching on the scalp, followed by complete hair loss within three days. So far, over 150 people, including men, women, and children have been affected, while symptoms have been reported in 400 others.

The affected villages include Hingna, Bondgaon, Bhota and Pahur Purna. The disease has left the residents terrified, with locals dubbing it the ‘Baldness Virus’.

On camera, several people show how a gentle tug was uprooting hair on their heads. Others pointed to the bald spots that developed within a week. The panic across the villages has prompted a visit by top district health officials.

According to the health department team that visited the villages, about 150 people have been identified as suffering from this problem and doctors fear this number could rise. Samples of skin and hair have been collected and doctors believe this swift hair fall could be caused by polluted water as well as a health issue. As the doctors wait for test results to identify the cause of the mass hair fall, they have asked the villages to take good care of their health.

Shegaon Health Officer Dr Deepali Rahekar was part of the health team that visited the village. “It could be due to polluted water. We have collected samples and will test them to reach a conclusion.”

Medical experts believe this condition, referred to as ‘acute hair loss’ or ‘alopecia’ may be triggered by use of contaminated water, fungal infections on the scalp, malnutrition or vitamin deficiencies, adverse effects of certain chemicals or cosmetics.

The Purna river basin, where most of the affected villages are located, is known for its saline soil and poor water quality. Government reports have previously highlighted the excessive fluoride content in the region’s groundwater, which could be a contributing factor.

So far, health officials have only conducted surveys, but the exact cause of the outbreak remains unidentified. A team of dermatologists and senior doctors is scheduled to visit the affected villages on Thursday for an in-depth investigation.

Residents, unable to find answers or solutions, have begun avoiding the river for bathing and are demanding immediate action from authorities.