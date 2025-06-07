Sudden spike in mercury turns Nagpur, Vidarbha into a scorching oven again

Advertisement



Nagpur: After a brief spell of cooler days, the mercury is once again surging across Nagpur and the Vidarbha region, turning the region into a virtual oven. Despite the early onset of the southwest monsoon over Vidarbha on May 26, dry weather has prevailed in all districts over the past week, pushing temperatures sharply upward.

On Friday, Brahmapuri emerged as the hottest location in Vidarbha, recording a maximum temperature of 42.4°C, followed closely by Nagpur at 41.8°C, Chandrapur 41.6°C, Wardha 41.5°C, and Yavatmal 40.4°C. Most parts of Vidarbha saw daytime temperatures exceeding 40°C, although maximum temperatures remain slightly below the seasonal average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury is expected to rise further over the next 3 to 4 days. Thereafter, strong westerly winds may trigger moderate rainfall across parts of Vidarbha around June 10–11. However, the combination of high temperatures and humidity will continue to cause significant discomfort for residents.

The Weather Department has also advised farmers to delay sowing activities until July, citing unfavourable weather conditions and the lack of consistent rainfall.

Weather experts expect the monsoon to advance across Vidarbha from June 14 onward, starting with western parts of the region. Nagpur is likely to receive its first monsoon showers between June 18 and 19, bringing much-needed relief.

In the last 24 hours, only Buldhana received light rainfall, recording 4 mm, while the rest of the region remained dry. Night temperatures have also remained high due to increased humidity levels, adding to the overall discomfort.

