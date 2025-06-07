Two teenagers killed in midnight crash near Tukdoji Square, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two teenagers in the early hours of Friday after their motorcycle collided with a speeding pick-up vehicle near Tukdoji Square on Manewada Road, under the jurisdiction of Ajni Police Station in Nagpur.

The victims — 18-year-old Nitin Rajendra Katre and 17-year-old Komal Bhagwati Yadav — were returning home after finishing their catering job when the fatal mishap occurred around 12.45 am. The accident took place near the Dnyaneshwar Nagar Gate on the stretch between Manewada and Tukdoji Square.

According to police sources, the two were riding a Pulsar motorcycle when they crashed head-on into a pick-up van reportedly heading towards the driver’s home. The impact was devastating, and neither of the two youngsters was wearing a helmet — a lapse that led to critical head injuries and ultimately, their deaths.

Nitin and Komal, both residents of Balaji Nagar in Kalamna and next-door neighbours, were thrown off the two-wheeler due to the sheer force of the collision. Passersby immediately alerted emergency services, and the duo was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared them brought dead.

The driver of the pick-up van fled the scene after the crash. Ajni Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 134, 177, and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation is underway to trace the absconding driver and determine the exact sequence of events.

The heartbreaking incident has once again raised questions about road safety, rash driving, and the fatal consequences of not wearing helmets — especially among young two-wheeler riders.

