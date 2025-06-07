Bawankule fires back at Rahul over voter surge claim: “Was there a scam in 2009 too?”

Advertisement



Nagpur: BJP State President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has delivered a point-by-point rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s recent claims regarding the alleged suspicious surge of voters in Maharashtra. Accusing Gandhi of selective outrage, Bawankule cited past data to highlight similar trends during Congress rule.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently raised concerns over the addition of 39 lakh voters in Maharashtra within a span of five months, calling the spike “suspicious.” Responding sharply, Bawankule said, “Rahulji, were you involved in a scam in 2009 when 30 lakh voters were added in just five months?”

Presenting data, Bawankule said, “In April 2009, the total number of registered voters for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra stood at 7.29 crore. By the time of the Assembly elections in October the same year, the figure had risen to 7.59 crore — a surge of 30 lakh in five months. Was there no suspicion then? Did you question the Election Commission back then? Or was there a Congress-Commission alliance at that time?”

Bawankule criticized Gandhi for raising doubts only after facing electoral setbacks. “You didn’t question anything in 2004 or 2009 when you won. But now, after facing a clear rejection by the people of Maharashtra, you’ve started crying foul,” he said.

He further accused Gandhi of misleading the nation by misinterpreting statistics. “Don’t try to confuse the country with half-baked data. Instead of blaming others to cover up your own failures, introspect. The people of Maharashtra have rejected you, and soon the people of Bihar will do the same. That fear is making you look for excuses in advance.”

Reiterating the public’s mandate, Bawankule said, “The Mahayuti has been elected by the people of Maharashtra with a decisive mandate. This trust will continue in the future as well. By constantly peddling lies, you are insulting the people’s verdict. The public will never forgive you for that.”

