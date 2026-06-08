Sudden afternoon showers bring relief to heat-hit Nagpur

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Nagpur: After enduring days of intense heat and uncomfortable humidity, Nagpurians finally received a brief but welcome respite on Monday afternoon when light showers lashed parts of the city, bringing down temperatures and providing much-needed relief from the scorching weather.

The weather underwent a dramatic change during the afternoon as dark clouds gathered unexpectedly over the city. Light rain accompanied by cool winds was reported in several localities, with the spell lasting for around 15 to 20 minutes. Though short-lived, the showers offered considerable relief to residents struggling with soaring temperatures and oppressive conditions.

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The sudden change in weather came a day after Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, making it the second-hottest location in Vidarbha. The temperature was 2.2 degrees higher than the previous day, reflecting the intense heatwave conditions prevailing across the region.

Despite the presence of scattered clouds, humidity levels hovering around 40 per cent had added to residents’ discomfort, creating sultry and exhausting conditions throughout the day. The combination of extreme heat and moisture in the air made outdoor activities particularly challenging.

The brief rainfall on Monday generated optimism among citizens eagerly awaiting the arrival of the southwest monsoon. However, weather officials indicated that widespread monsoon activity is still some distance away.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has reached the Konkan coast but has remained virtually stagnant there for the past 48 hours. The Maharashtra Government has also expressed uncertainty over the monsoon becoming fully active across the state before June 15.

Meanwhile, the absence of significant rainfall across most parts of Vidarbha continued to push temperatures upward. Except for Amravati, which recorded 6 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, the region remained largely dry.

Several districts reported temperatures well above the 40-degree mark. Wardha recorded 43.5°C, Chandrapur 43°C, Akola 42.5°C, Bhandara and Gondia 42°C each, Gadchiroli 41.6°C, Yavatmal 41.4°C, Washim 40.2°C and Amravati 39.6°C.

Adding to the region’s weather woes, Brahmapuri emerged as not only Vidarbha’s hottest location but also the hottest place in the country, recording a blistering 45.2°C.

Meteorologists expect rainfall activity to increase gradually over parts of Vidarbha by June 13. Until then, residents are likely to continue facing high temperatures, although Monday’s unexpected showers provided a glimpse of the relief that the approaching monsoon could bring.

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