Success will come with hard work and dedication in sports – Jyoti Amge

Award ceremony of ‘Nature Grin’ Chess Tournament Concluded

NAGPUR: “If any sports players will keep working hard with regular practice, devotion and dedication, then they will definitely achieve success. Therefore, if chess players make proper use of discipline, time management, diligence and perseverance, they can become great chess players in future”, said Jyoti Amge, who has set the world record for the world’s shortest woman. She was speaking while addressing the attendees during the prize distribution ceremony of Vidarbha Level Rapid Chess Tournament organized by Nature Grin and Z Mile Future Pvt Ltd in association with Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA). NDCA Secretary K.K. Barat, National Chess player Nayandeep Kothangale, Nature Grin Director Saloni A. M. and Amit P. M. were present prominently during the function.

Encouraging the players, Jyoti further said that “Discipline is useful in every walk of life. One should not be sad or disappointed if they don’t win in the competition. Start practicing again with the goal of winning. The event included a prize distribution ceremony along with live movies, games, dances, activities and surprises for the attendees and participants.

Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani was awarded 1st prize, he was the winner of Vidarbha level rapid chess tournament, and was also awarded with Rs 30,000 cash and trophy at the hands of Jyoti Amge. Along with this, the runner-up Krish Bawangade was honored with Rs 15,000 and trophy and Siddhant Gavai stood in third place awarded with 5000 cash and trophy. The ceremony was graced by International Celebrity Anchor Ansh Randhe and thanked Akash Mendhe, Business Head, Z Mile Future Pvt Ltd.