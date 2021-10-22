Aapli Bus goes full throttle as 349 buses hit streets in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation-run Aapli Bus went full throttle as all 349 buses in its fleet hit the streets and thus resumed 100% operation. The service of Aapli Bus was curtailed due to Covid-induced lockdown for over 21 months.

In Nagpur City, a total 353 Aapli Buses are operated on 50 different routes. Four buses could not be run due to shortage of drivers and conductors. The 100% operation of Aapli Bus fleet follows permission granted by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. Subsequently, the Transport Manager and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Bhelave issued a circular on October 18, permitting 100% Aapli Buses on city roads.

According to sources, of the 750-odd Aapli Bus crew, most of them had opted for different works after NMC kept Aapli Bus operations out of the streets from March 24, 2020 to October 2020. Later, the NMC partially resumed the city bus operation, but never plied the full fleet of Aapli Bus up till now, sources added.

NMC was able to operate 350 buses on 58 different routes as against the 390 buses. These buses are supposed to complete 4547 trips per day covering 67,143 km on these routes. However, NMC could operate only 350 buses covering 64,192 km in 4481 trips.

With the reopening of schools, colleges, the number of passengers would increase substantially and thus the NMC revenue could reach Rs 20 lakh mark in the coming day, sources said.