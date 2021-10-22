Man killed, two friends injured as car hits two-wheeler in Koradi

Nagpur: A young man was killed and his two friends were injured seriously as a speeding car hit their two-wheeler in Koradi police jurisdiction on Thursday night. The car driver has reportedly been arrested.

A resident of Hingna T-Point, MIDC, Kushal Swarup Panti (30), along with his two friends, was going triple seat on two-wheeler (MH-40/BA 7943) towards Saoner around 11.55 pm on Thursday. Midway on the highway, a recklessly driven car (MH-31/AE 2111) hit their two-wheeler from behind with forceful impact. As a result, Kushal and two friends suffered critical injuries. However, before any medical help, one of the friends, Amit Natthuji Karwati (33), resident of Trimurti Nagar, died on the spot.

Koradi ASI Khandarkar, based on Kushal Panti’s complaint, booked the car driver Pranay Jaganrao Thakre (22), resident of Jaitala, Plot No. 812A, Nagpur, under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A) of the IPC read with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act and reportedly arrested him. Further probe is underway.