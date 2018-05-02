Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

“Success is striking the right balance in life between studies, work and enjoyment.”

-a mantra given to the students of Nagpur Branch of WICASA by the Vice Chairman- WIRC, CA Umesh Sharma., Aurangabad. He alongwith treasurer of WIRC CA Yashwant Kasar paid visit to WICASA of Nagpur Branch of ICAI. He had a wonderful interaction with students and informs them about steps taken by the ICAI and WIRC for the benefits of the students.

He further made the WICASA team should realise that they are representatives of ICAI and must always work towards helping CA students in their journey. He emphasised that events and activities be so organised that it helps students who have faced failure get back on their feet and motivates them to perform better in the following exams. He motivated students with live examples and hope that Nagpur students will get success in all parts of life.

The interaction was initiated by CA Sanjay Agrawal, WICASA Chairman, Nagpur, by welcoming the Chief Guests CA Umesh Sharma, Vice Chairman-WIRC and CA Yashwant Kasar, Treasurer-WIRC. The WICASA Chairman then spoke about the activities organised by WICASA Nagpur and enlisted the future plan of events, all the while expressing the need to reach out to as many CA students as possible and bring positive results in their lives.

The communication was advanced by the Chairman of Nagpur Branch of ICAI, CA Suren Duragkar who remarked, “Our WICASA at Nagpur Branch is very vibrant and won Best Branch of WICASA of ICAI and WIRC too. They are always bubbling with ideas and we sincerely hope that WICASA Nagpur and WIRC can work on many such ideas as a team”. He also exclaimed that exciting and knowledge-enriching events are coming up this year for the benefit of the students of CA fraternity.

Supporting the idea of working together as a team, CA Abhijeet Kelkar, Regional Council Member-WIRC praised the team of WICASA Nagpur for being a body of students, managed by the students and working for the students under the able guidance of its Chairman, CA Sanjay Agrawal. He also said that students, who participate in WICASA events learn to handle both, work and fun, and are better prepared to be professionals in practical life

The Guest of honour CA Yashwant Kasar, Treasurer-WIRC complimented Team WICASA, Nagpur and suggested that maximum industrial and educational visits be organised to make the students adept with practical knowledge. He also complimented the team on organising study circles with student speakers mentored by Chartered Accountants.

The Managing Committee of ICAI Nagpur Branch consisting of CA Kirit Kalyani, Vice Chairman, CA Saket Bagdia, Secretary, CA Jiten Saglani, Treasurer, CA Akshay Gulhane, Executive Member, and CA Harish Rangwani, Executive Member along with the Branch Chairman, CA Suren Duragkar and the WICASA Team comprising of Vice Chairman-Ayush Gupta, Secretary-Aditi Pacheriwala, Joint Secretary-Riddhi Kothari, Treasurer-Vaidik Sakon, Joint Editors-Ayushi Agrawal and Krunal Dhabale, and Member-R. Aishwarya, with their Chairman, CA Sanjay Agrawal promised to work to their best abilities towards helping the students achieve success. The interaction concluded by presenting handmade mementoes to the Chief Guests by the team and a formal vote of thanks proposed by Ms. Aditi Pacheriwala, Secretary, WICASA, Nagpur Branch.

