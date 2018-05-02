Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Maharashtra IPS Officer, Is New CBI Director

New Delhi: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the former police chief of Maharashtra, has been appointed as the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year period.

The government notification came this eveing after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Justice and opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Mr Jaiswal is a 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre. He is currently serving as the chief of the Central Industrial Security Forces.



