    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 25th, 2021
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Maharashtra IPS Officer, Is New CBI Director

    New Delhi: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the former police chief of Maharashtra, has been appointed as the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year period.

    The government notification came this eveing after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Justice and opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    Mr Jaiswal is a 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre. He is currently serving as the chief of the Central Industrial Security Forces.


    Trending In Nagpur
    पूर्व नागपूर भा.ज.प. युवा मोर्चा तर्फे रुग्णालयात भोजन वाटप
    पूर्व नागपूर भा.ज.प. युवा मोर्चा तर्फे रुग्णालयात भोजन वाटप
    भाजयुमोने दिया १८ से ४४ की आयु के लसीकरण के लीये निवेदन
    भाजयुमोने दिया १८ से ४४ की आयु के लसीकरण के लीये निवेदन
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports below 500 fresh cases for second consecutive day, around 10k active cases
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports below 500 fresh cases for second consecutive day, around 10k active cases
    VNIT team develops special chullah for rural areas that reduce pollution, fuel consumption
    VNIT team develops special chullah for rural areas that reduce pollution, fuel consumption
    व्यापारियों को व्यापार करने की अनुमति देकर साथ ही राहत पैकेज भी दे सरकार: एन.वी.सी.सी.
    व्यापारियों को व्यापार करने की अनुमति देकर साथ ही राहत पैकेज भी दे सरकार: एन.वी.सी.सी.
    महाराष्ट्र में होम आइसोलेशन खत्म, नए कोरोना मरीजों को अब जाना होगा कोविड सेंटर
    महाराष्ट्र में होम आइसोलेशन खत्म, नए कोरोना मरीजों को अब जाना होगा कोविड सेंटर
    अनिल देशमुख पर ED ने कसा शिकंजा, नागपुर में करीबी सागर भटेवार के घर पर छापेमारी
    अनिल देशमुख पर ED ने कसा शिकंजा, नागपुर में करीबी सागर भटेवार के घर पर छापेमारी
    Anil Deshmukh Case: ED raids Sagar Bhatewar’s house in Nagpur
    Anil Deshmukh Case: ED raids Sagar Bhatewar’s house in Nagpur
    अनिल देशमुखांना धक्का, ED ने टाकली निकटवर्तीयाच्या घरावर धाड
    अनिल देशमुखांना धक्का, ED ने टाकली निकटवर्तीयाच्या घरावर धाड
    Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union writes Gadkari, Sitharaman seeking relaxation in taxes, permits
    Nagpur Trailer Owners’ Union writes Gadkari, Sitharaman seeking relaxation in taxes, permits
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145