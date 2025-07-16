Study stress: Two NEET aspirants end life in separate incidents in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In two heartbreaking incidents that have once again raised serious concerns about the immense academic pressure on students, two NEET aspirants died by suicide in separate parts of Nagpur on Monday. Both students were reportedly battling study-related stress.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Khwahish Devrao Naagre, ended his life at a private boys’ hostel in Hill Top, Ram Nagar, Nagpur. He was residing in Room No. 40 and preparing for the NEET examination while attending coaching classes at Physicswala Vidyapeeth. Khwahish hailed from Devtola village in Balaghat district.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to Ambazari Police, Khwahish had lunch with his hostel mates around 11 am and returned to his room. When he did not come out for a long time, his friends forced the door open and discovered him hanging. Hostel authorities immediately alerted the police.

A suicide note was recovered from his room, in which Khwahish apologised to his mother and mentioned that he had been struggling to cope with studies for the past one and a half weeks. He expressed love for his family and gratitude, but also confessed he could no longer bear the academic pressure. Friends later confirmed that he had been speaking about his difficulties with studies in recent days.

Ambazari Police registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation. His shocked family rushed to Nagpur after receiving the tragic news.

In a separate incident under MIDC Police Station limits, a 17-year-old girl, Vaidehi Anil Uike, also died by suicide at her home in Wanadongri. Vaidehi, a resident of Mangalmurti Colony, was preparing for the NEET exam after scoring low marks in her previous attempt. She was enrolled in a local coaching centre and was reportedly under immense pressure to perform well.

Her father, Anil Uike, is a constable with Nagpur Police, while her mother is a homemaker. Vaidehi’s elder sister is pursuing MBBS, adding to the perceived pressure to succeed academically.

On Monday, Vaidehi returned home from her coaching class around 7 pm. Her parents were not home at the time. When they returned, they noticed she was feeling unwell and took her to Meghe Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with mental stress and prescribed medication. She was brought back home around 11 pm.

Later, she went into her room, telling her mother she was changing clothes. When she didn’t emerge for a long time, her parents, with help from tenants, broke open the door and found her hanging from a saree tied to the ceiling fan. She had already succumbed.

MIDC Police conducted a panchnama and sent the body for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

These back-to-back suicides of young aspirants have cast a grim spotlight on the rising mental health issues among students, particularly those preparing for competitive exams like NEET.