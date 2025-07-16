Crypto summer on 1xBet: iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and other gadgets in the draw

Advertisement



The rapid pace of cryptocurrency adoption has a significant impact on our daily lives. While in 2010, paying for two pizzas with bitcoins was a meme within the geek community, today you can use digital coins in online stores like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Shopify, as well as deposit and withdraw winnings from the platform of the global betting company 1xBet.

Indian crypto market features

A unique blockchain industry has emerged in our region, becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing segments. The rapid development is attributed to the increased interest in cryptocurrency among young people, with more than 70% of individuals aged 20-35 being active users of Indian crypto exchanges.

The figures confirm the growing trust in cryptocurrencies: in the fourth quarter of 2024, the trading volume on the country’s largest exchanges increased by 100% and reached $1.9 billion. Experts predict that the positive dynamics will continue in the future. By 2035, the trading volume is expected to hit a record $15 billion.

India leads the world in cryptocurrency adoption, with over 100 million people using the coins, or about 7-8% of the country’s adult population. In terms of blockchain throughput, India is second only to Indonesia. The impressive figures are driven by the residents’ interest, as well as their advanced skills in using UPI electronic payment mechanisms.

1xBet analyses the trends of the Indian crypto market and offers its clients the opportunity to deposit and withdraw winnings in bitcoins, popular stablecoins and altcoins.

Why Indian users prefer cryptocurrencies over traditional payment methods

Compared to bank payments and transfers from e-wallets, blockchain transactions have many obvious advantages. Cryptocurrencies have displaced traditional payment methods from various aspects of everyday life, including the gaming sector.

Let’s consider the main benefits of using blockchain transactions on the 1xBet platform:

deposits and funds withdrawals take no more than 2-3 minutes, even on holidays, weekends, and during peak network load times. Processing bank transfers takes longer and may last several days; low fees: crypto transactions incur minimal financial costs compared to traditional payment systems. The commissions do not depend on the transfer amount: transactions of $20 and $2,000 will cost the same;

crypto transactions incur minimal financial costs compared to traditional payment systems. The commissions do not depend on the transfer amount: transactions of $20 and $2,000 will cost the same; anonymity and confidentiality: everyone values privacy, and cryptocurrencies can provide it. To replenish an account and withdraw funds, there is no need to share personal data with third parties, while information about the transfers is stored on the blockchain without being linked to the user’s name;

everyone values privacy, and cryptocurrencies can provide it. To replenish an account and withdraw funds, there is no need to share personal data with third parties, while information about the transfers is stored on the blockchain without being linked to the user’s name; high security level: transfers within the blockchain network are protected by electronic signatures and cryptographic encryption. Counterfeiting, unauthorised changes to the recipient’s wallet address, or transfer hacking are impossible;

transfers within the blockchain network are protected by electronic signatures and cryptographic encryption. Counterfeiting, unauthorised changes to the recipient’s wallet address, or transfer hacking are impossible; Innovation: support for popular cryptocurrencies confirms the technological advancement of the 1xBet platform and enhances user convenience.

What cryptocurrencies does 1xBet support?

There are 48 ways to make a cryptocurrency deposit on the 1xBet platform:

stablecoins USDT (Tether), and USD Coin;

Bitcoin and its most popular fork, Bitcoin Cash;

the most popular altcoins: Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and others;

memecoins DOGE and SHIBA INU;

Web 3: Chainlink, Solana, Polkadot, and others.

1xBet analysts closely monitor the development of the crypto industry and incorporate coins from promising blockchain projects into the payment options, which have demonstrated their effectiveness and reliability.

Crypto summer on 1xBet

Until August 31, the 1xBet platform is running a seasonal promo for progressive players – Crypto miracle. For each crypto deposit, you can earn tickets to enter the draws for valuable prizes, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and other premium gadgets.

1xBet utilises innovations to ensure the safe and secure transfer for those who opt for the cryptocurrency payment method. The company strives to create a digital space that focuses on transparency, accessibility, and technology.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, European Cricket Network, Durban’s Super Giants, and other renowned sports brands and organisations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketer Heinrich Klaasen and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.