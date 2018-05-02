Students of Krish Convent, St Rossello’s win medals in Tang Soo Do Tournament

Nagpur: The 7th District level Tang Soo Do Tournament was organised recently at Shri Guro Kolbaswami Hall by Tang Soo Do Sports Association of Nagpur. Around 225 students from Nagpur district participated in the event.

Displaying excellent skills, students of Krish Convent, Mahalgaon Kapsi, won medals. The school students – Anushka Pillore, Piyush Selote, Ayush Nidan, Parth Patil, Rushabh Jumle, and Anish Tandon – have been selected for state-level tournament. Similarly, students of Mouda-based St Rossello’s School took part in the martial art tournament. The school students Yash Kharabe, Vishal Yadav, Nikhil Sharma won gold medals while Ved Nakade, Vishal Bawankule, Digambar Mahakalkar, Anushka Potphode, Sarayu Raut, Darshana Bavangade, and Sashram Vanjari also won medals.

The students gave credit for their feats to Principal Sister Chelsa, Manager Sister Margaret and trainer Sensai Kiran Yadav.

Tang Soo Do is a karate-based Korean martial art incorporating fighting principles from subak as well as northern Chinese martial arts. The techniques of what is commonly known as Tang Soo Do combine elements of Shōtōkan, Subak, Taekkyon, and Kung Fu.