Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 2nd, 2019

Students of Krish Convent, St Rossello’s win medals in Tang Soo Do Tournament

Nagpur: The 7th District level Tang Soo Do Tournament was organised recently at Shri Guro Kolbaswami Hall by Tang Soo Do Sports Association of Nagpur. Around 225 students from Nagpur district participated in the event.

Displaying excellent skills, students of Krish Convent, Mahalgaon Kapsi, won medals. The school students – Anushka Pillore, Piyush Selote, Ayush Nidan, Parth Patil, Rushabh Jumle, and Anish Tandon – have been selected for state-level tournament. Similarly, students of Mouda-based St Rossello’s School took part in the martial art tournament. The school students Yash Kharabe, Vishal Yadav, Nikhil Sharma won gold medals while Ved Nakade, Vishal Bawankule, Digambar Mahakalkar, Anushka Potphode, Sarayu Raut, Darshana Bavangade, and Sashram Vanjari also won medals.

The students gave credit for their feats to Principal Sister Chelsa, Manager Sister Margaret and trainer Sensai Kiran Yadav.

Tang Soo Do is a karate-based Korean martial art incorporating fighting principles from subak as well as northern Chinese martial arts. The techniques of what is commonly known as Tang Soo Do combine elements of Shōtōkan, Subak, Taekkyon, and Kung Fu.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Colourful Bappa idols flood market as Ganeshotsav begins on Sept 2
Nagpur Crime News
Two goons booked for demanding ‘haptha’ from travel agency in Dhantol
Two goons booked for demanding ‘haptha’ from travel agency in Dhantol
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Parseoni: Father-son duo shot dead over property
Maharashtra News
सीएमआरएस करणार मेट्रोच्या अँक्वा लाईन ची पाहणी
सीएमआरएस करणार मेट्रोच्या अँक्वा लाईन ची पाहणी
ग्रामविकास मंत्री पंकजा मुंडे यांच्या रॉयलस्टोन निवासस्थानी गणरायाचे आगमन
ग्रामविकास मंत्री पंकजा मुंडे यांच्या रॉयलस्टोन निवासस्थानी गणरायाचे आगमन
Hindi News
टाॅंग सू डो स्पोर्ट्स टूर्नामेंट में क्रिस कान्वेंट और सेंट रोसोलाॅ के विद्यार्थियों ने जीते मेडल
टाॅंग सू डो स्पोर्ट्स टूर्नामेंट में क्रिस कान्वेंट और सेंट रोसोलाॅ के विद्यार्थियों ने जीते मेडल
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
Trending News
Amended MV Act comes into force: Now, pay Rs 10,000 fine for drunken driving
Amended MV Act comes into force: Now, pay Rs 10,000 fine for drunken driving
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Nagpur opens its heart and homes as Ganpati arrives
Featured News
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
गणेश चतुर्थी विशेष : 49 वर्षो में इतनी बदल चुकी है टेकड़ी स्थित भगवान गणेश की मूर्ति
Put politics aside, save economy: Manmohan to PM
Put politics aside, save economy: Manmohan to PM
Trending In Nagpur
Heavy rains batter city on Day 1 of Ganeshotsav
Heavy rains batter city on Day 1 of Ganeshotsav
देशातील सुमारे चारशे रेल्वे स्थानकांवर चहासाठी मातीचे कुल्हड वापरण्याचा निर्णय
देशातील सुमारे चारशे रेल्वे स्थानकांवर चहासाठी मातीचे कुल्हड वापरण्याचा निर्णय
मनपाचे २४ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्त
मनपाचे २४ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी सेवानिवृत्त
Amended MV Act comes into force: Now, pay Rs 10,000 fine for drunken driving
Amended MV Act comes into force: Now, pay Rs 10,000 fine for drunken driving
CM Devendra Fadnavis offers prayers at his residence on Ganesh Chaturthi
CM Devendra Fadnavis offers prayers at his residence on Ganesh Chaturthi
Nitin Gadkari celebrates the festival at his residence in Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari celebrates the festival at his residence in Nagpur
टाॅंग सू डो स्पोर्ट्स टूर्नामेंट में क्रिस कान्वेंट और सेंट रोसोलाॅ के विद्यार्थियों ने जीते मेडल
टाॅंग सू डो स्पोर्ट्स टूर्नामेंट में क्रिस कान्वेंट और सेंट रोसोलाॅ के विद्यार्थियों ने जीते मेडल
Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital takes out rally to mark Eye Donation Fortnight
Mahatme Eye Bank Eye Hospital takes out rally to mark Eye Donation Fortnight
Ganesh Chaturthi special: Bappa idol at historic Tekdi Mandir sees a change in look in 49 years
Ganesh Chaturthi special: Bappa idol at historic Tekdi Mandir sees a change in look in 49 years
Students of Krish Convent, St Rossello’s win medals in Tang Soo Do Tournament
Students of Krish Convent, St Rossello’s win medals in Tang Soo Do Tournament
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145