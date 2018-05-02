Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Sep 2nd, 2019

Pachpaoli cops arrest teenager, detain 3 juveniles for vehicle lifting

Nagpur: Pachpaoli police have rounded up a teenager and detained 3 juveniles allegedly involved in vehicle lifting activities. The cops have also recovered five Activa mopeds worth Rs 1.75 lakh from the possession of accused.

On August 29, Pachpaoli police received a complaint of a vehicle theft where complainant Prajakta Vijay Dhavankar (22), a resident of Plot. No. 17, Khante Nagar told cops that some unidentified miscreants lifted her Activa (MH/49/AM/0761) from Scholar Tuition Classes in Ashok Nagar a day before. Subsequently, cops registered a case and launched probe into the matter.

During the investigation, cops received secret information about one, Nayan Anand Dambhare (19). Dambhare, a resident of Timki, Samta Nagar, is the mastermind behind this crime. Acting swiftly on the information, sleuths of Pachpoli police comprising Senior PI Ashok Meshram, PI (Crime) Mahesh Dhavan, API Suroshe, PSI Godbole, Constables Santosh Thakur, Arun Bawane, Amit Satpute, Vinod Barde, Nitin Sirsath, Prakash Rajpalliwar, and Vitin Verma rounded up Dambhare and brought him to the police station.

During the interrogation, Dambhare confessed he had lifted four more Activa mopeds with his three juvenile accomplices. Later, cops detained all the juvenile accused and recovered five Activa mopeds.

The action was supervised under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Rahul Makhnikar and ACP Walchand Munde.

