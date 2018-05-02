Students going abroad for studies receive jabs in Nagpur

Nagpur: The students who are going abroad for higher studies are being vaccinated by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) from Thursday, June 3. Since there is a shortage of vaccines, the vaccination of those in the 18-44 years age group was stopped after it was started in the month of May. For students it was a race of time and as they needed to get both the shots of vaccine to be eligible for entry in countries where they have secured admission for various courses.

The vaccination of students was started by NMC after the State Government took the review and gave its nod. The students — 18 years and above – are being given jabs at two centres in city at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University’s Girls Hostel, Gandhi Nagar, opposite Indira Gandhi Rugnalaya; and at Panchpaoli Maternity Home from Thursday onwards. NMC has fixed two days in the week to provide jabs to students who have to fly abroad.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari along with Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi; Dr Sanjay Chilkar, Medical Health Officer, were present on the occasion at the start of jabs in Gandhi Nagar. The enthusiastic students thronged the centres for vaccination. In Nagpur, about 200 students have registered online for vaccination. At Indira Gandhi Hospital, Purva Malwade, Parineeta Yadav, Harshal Jaiswal, Sanket Dahule, Dikshant Nandanwar and other students got the first vaccination. They were vaccinated by nurses Anju Bagde and Preeti Shinde.

The Mayor said that according to the current rules there should be a period of at least 84 days between the two vaccines but students don’t have that much time and hence they would need to get a second dose as soon as possible. For the same efforts would be made to keep the gap to the shortest possible time. He appealed to the students of the 18-44 age group to take advantage of this. On this occasion, Prakash Warade,Assistant Commissioner, Dharampeth Zone, Dr Govardhan Navkhare, Zonal Medical Officer, Dr Vijay Joshi, Additional Assistant Health Officer, Dr Bhawana Sonkusale, Nodal Officer, Dr Sheelu Chimurkar were present.

Second dose of vaccine for 18 years and above:

The citizens in the 18-44 year age gap will get a second jab of Covaxin from Friday onwards. The doses would be provided at Government Medical College and Late PrabhakarDatke Municipal Corporation Diagnostic Center. For availing the facility, the beneficiaries have the option of online registration.

According to new directives of the Central Government, citizens who took the first dose of Covishield 12 weeks ago will be given the second dose. Health workers, front line workers will also be given a second dose. Similarly, vaccination of citizens above 45 years of age will start at Drive in Vaccination Center from 9.30 am to 5 pm. Similarly, Covaxin’s second doses for those above 45-years are available at Government Medical College, Barrister Rajabhau Khobragade Hall, Siddharth Nagar, behind Ashi Nagar Zone (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital) and Late Prabhakar Datke Corporation Mahal Diagnostic Center.