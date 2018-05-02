Covid-19: Nagpur reports single digit death toll in Second Wave, active cases below 5k

Nagpur: The district reported 190 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 8 fatalities — single digit death toll in the Second Wave — in last 24-hours. In the day, total 529 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,61,453.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 65 were from rural areas and 121 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, two were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while two casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,75,202 while the number of deaths rose to 8,933.

In the day 529 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,61,453. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.11%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 4,816 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.