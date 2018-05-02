3 goons attack, rob petrol pump employee in Sonegaon

Nagpur: Three miscreants attacked and robbed a delivery man at a petrol pump in Sonegaon police jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon. The accused trio has been arrested.

The complainant, Divakar Navalkishore Tiwari (44), resident of Plot No. 204, Beltarodi, was on duty at Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Ujjwal Nagar, Wardha Road around 1.30 pm on Thursday. At the same time, the three accused Anil Shankarrao Wankhede (30), resident of Pawanbhumi, Somalwada, Ajay Jaggu Yadav (20) of Shivangaon and Rupesh Arun Varankar (28), resident of Panchadeep Nagar, cametothe petrol pump on a two-wheeler on the pretext of filling fuel. But instead of filling petrol, the accused forcibly snatched Rs 1000 from the shirt pocket of Divakar. When he protested, the accused trio attacked him with a knife and injured him. The accused also threatened to kill Divakar.

Sonegaon Woman PSI Dakewad, based on Divakar’s complaint, booked the accused trio under Sections 392, 397, 34 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. The three accused have reportedly been arrested.