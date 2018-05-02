Students furious over technical glitches in online exams

Nagpur: The technical glitches in the online exams conducted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) continue to torment students. The anger among students is increasing with every passing day. After receiving “paper submission successful” message by the students, the Nagpur University has no data.

Faced with the nasty situation, a delegation of Rashtriya OBC Students Mahasangh on Friday met the Registrar Niraj Khati and submitted him a memorandum. The Mahasangh demanded cancellation of online exams and holding them offline at college level with social distancing guidelines.

The Rashtriya OBC Students Mahasangh delegation comprised of Nagpur President Vinod Hazare, District General Secretary Roshan Kumbhalkar, City Secretary Govinf Deshmukh, Novina Bhoyar, Tushar Bokde and others.