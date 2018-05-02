Facing police heat, BJP Corporator Pohane surrenders before DCP Sahu

The BJP Corporator was booked for blackening face of NHAI officer with boot polish

Nagpur: The BJP Corporator and former Standing Committee Chairman Pradip Pohane, wanted in connection with the attack on NHAI Regional Officer Rajiv Agrawal, surrendered before the DCP Zone 2 Vinita Sahu on Friday morning.

According to reports, Pohane along with three other wanted accused Azhar Ali, Narendra Tripathi and Kamalesh Sahu surrendered before the Deputy Commissioner of Police in her office.

It is pertinent to recall that the Sadar police had booked the BJP Corporator Pohane and his 25-30 accomplices on the charges of blackening the face of NHAI Regional Officer Rajiv Agrawal with boot polish during an illegal protest on Monday, November 2 afternoon. The accused were charged with damaging office property and threatening the officer with dire consequences. The incident happened when Pohane and his men stormed the Regional Office of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) situated at Third Floor, Narang Tower, Civil Lines, around 3.30 pm on Monday. The NHAI’s Regional Officer Rajiv Gulabchand Agrawal (58) was sitting in his chamber. After entering Agrawal’s chamber forcibly, Pohane picked up an argument with him as to why the road on Pardi HB Town flyover has been blocked. Shouting slogans against the officer, Pohane and his men went on rampage and damaged office property in Agrawal’s chamber. Further, threatening the Regional Officer of attacks on his house, the accused Corporator Pohane smeared Agarwal’s face with black boot polish and humiliated him. Moreover, when Agrawal’s assistant M Shrinivasrao was filming the incident, Pohane snatched his mobile phone and deleted the shooting clip.

Sadar police, acting on complaint of Agrawal, had booked the accused Pradip Pohane and others under Sections 353, 143, 147, 149, 332, 189, 188, 269, 270, 120(B) of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, Section 51(B) of Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.