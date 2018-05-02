Maharashtra DGP Jaiswal tipped to be next RAW chief

Nagpur/Mumbai: Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been tipped to be the next Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief. Jaiswal an IPS officer of 1985 batch had sought a state government NOC for deputation. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh immediately approved the NOC and wished him success.

Jaiswal, who was external intelligence agency RAW for a prolonged period, returned to the state as Mumbai Police Chief on July 1, 2018. He was promoted as DGP on March 1, 2019, in place of Datta Padsalgikar, who retired on suprannuation. Jaiswal is set to retire on September 30, 2022.