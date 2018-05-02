Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Nov 6th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharashtra DGP Jaiswal tipped to be next RAW chief

    Nagpur/Mumbai: Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been tipped to be the next Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief. Jaiswal an IPS officer of 1985 batch had sought a state government NOC for deputation. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh immediately approved the NOC and wished him success.

    Jaiswal, who was external intelligence agency RAW for a prolonged period, returned to the state as Mumbai Police Chief on July 1, 2018. He was promoted as DGP on March 1, 2019, in place of Datta Padsalgikar, who retired on suprannuation. Jaiswal is set to retire on September 30, 2022.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Beware, cyber thugs active to loot people in festive season
    Beware, cyber thugs active to loot people in festive season
    Facing police heat, BJP Corporator Pohane surrenders before DCP Sahu
    Facing police heat, BJP Corporator Pohane surrenders before DCP Sahu
    Students furious over technical glitches in online exams
    Students furious over technical glitches in online exams
    Man tries to kill wife, her mother with cricket bat in Mankapur
    Man tries to kill wife, her mother with cricket bat in Mankapur
    पुलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार ने शस्त्र धारक नागरिकों की बैठक कर लंबित प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की
    पुलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार ने शस्त्र धारक नागरिकों की बैठक कर लंबित प्रकरणों की सुनवाई की
    Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi
    Fire gutted scrap shop in Kharbi
    CP orders cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen
    CP orders cancellation of arms licences of ‘tainted’ businessmen
    देश में पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 47 हज़ार से ज्यादा केस, 670 लोग मरे
    देश में पिछले 24 घंटों में सामने आए 47 हज़ार से ज्यादा केस, 670 लोग मरे
    Shocking: 17 tigers electrocuted to death in Vidarbha in 5 years
    Shocking: 17 tigers electrocuted to death in Vidarbha in 5 years
    Dubious land deal in Wathoda comes under CP’s scanner
    Dubious land deal in Wathoda comes under CP’s scanner
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145