Students beware: CBSE warns against misleading claims on documents

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cautioned students and parents to remain alert against misleading information being circulated about the issuance of duplicate marksheets, migration certificates, pass certificates, and corrections in documents.

The board clarified that such services are provided only through its official channels and not via any third-party agents, agencies, or unauthorized websites. CBSE further appealed to students and parents to visit its official website for authentic information regarding procedures and applications.

The letter posted by CBSE Secretary on its official website says, ‘It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that certain unauthorised sources are circulating misleading information claiming to offer quick solutions for the issuance of duplicate marksheets, certificates, and document corrections.’

The letter says, CBSE strongly condemns the dissemination of such unauthentic and potentially deceptive information. These unofficial platforms are not affiliated with or authorised by CBSE in any capacity. Relying on such sources may lead to misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences. All official and accurate information related to the following is available only through CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in, the Secretary made it clear in the letter.

While dealing with the issuance of duplicate documents, corrections in certificates or other records, any other student or examination related services, the CBSE has advised all students, parents, and stakeholders to rely exclusively on official notifications issued by the Board through its website, regional offices, or verified communication channels. Board warned the students and parents that it shall not be held responsible for any issues arising from information circulated through unofficial or third-party sources.