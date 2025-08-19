Chain collision on Gowari Flyover leaves senior citizen injured, Mercedes car damaged

Nagpur: A chain-reaction accident involving four cars on the Shaheed Gowari Flyover on Monday evening left an elderly man injured and a Mercedes vehicle badly damaged.

The mishap occurred around 5 pm when traffic slowed suddenly on the busy stretch. According to police, a Toyota Hyryder (MH-24BX-2268) braked abruptly after the vehicle ahead slowed down. A Hyundai Grand i10 (MH-40AC-8936) following the Hyryder managed to halt in time. However, a Mercedes (MH-40AC-8189) coming at high speed rammed into the rear of the Grand i10.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The impact left the Mercedes extensively damaged. Its passenger, 65-year-old Ramesh Jeswani of Chhaoni, Sadar, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries. Within moments, a Maruti Dzire coming from behind collided with the Mercedes, adding to the damage. The Dzire’s front bonnet was crushed in the crash.

Traffic Police promptly reached the spot, cleared the damaged vehicles to restore movement, and coordinated with Dhantoli Police to record statements and accident details.

While no life-threatening injuries were reported, police have launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the mishap.