Maharashtra State Ranking TT Meet: Kavya completes hat-trick of titles

Nagpur: Young Kavya Bhatt made the Jennifer Varghese 3rd Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament her own, completing a hat-trick of singles titles on Monday. After the women’s and Under19 girls singles crowns in the first two days of the event, the Thane girl picked her third title emerging winner in the U-17 girls final at Subhedar Hall, Ravi Nagar Square on penultimate day of the tourney. The event is being organised by Nagpur District Table Tennis Association.

Seventh seed Kavya was given a good fight by Pune’s fifth seed Naisha Rewaskar. In fact, it was the latter who won the first game. The final scores in favour of the winner read 7-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7. Pune’s 12th seed Shouren Soman upset a much higher ranked second seed MCD’s Parth Magar in straight games 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 for boys title.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur’s best bet in the tourney, third seed Ikshika Umate was stunned by Kavya in the semi-finals. After losing the first two games, Ikshika ignited hope of a comeback taking the third game but Kavya sealed the issue in the fourth game.

Adv Ashutosh Potnis, Secretary, MSTTA; Shekhar Tongo, Vice-President, NDTTA; Adv Akhilesh Potnis, Secretary, NDTTA distributed prizes. Praful Nandedkar conducted the proceedings.

RESULTS:

U-17 Girls Quarters: Anvi Karambelkar (THN, S9) bt Sukrati Sharma (T HN, S1) 6-11, 11-2, 11-8, 12-10; Naisha Rewaskar(PNA, S5) bt Hrithika Madhur (THN, S4) 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; Ikshika Umate (NGP, S3) bt Sanvi Puranik (THN, S6) 12-10, 11-5,11-8; Kavya Bhatt (THN, S7) bt Swara Karmarkar (NSK, S2) 11-5, 11-8, 11-7.

Semi-finals: Naisha bt Anvi 11-4, 8-11, 11-6,9-11, 11-7; Kavya bt Ikshika 11-5, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6. Final: Kavya bt Naisha 7-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8,11-7.

U-17 Boys QFs: Kaustubh Girgaonkar (PNA, S1) bt Shreyas Mankeshwar (PNA, S9) 11-8,11-8, 11-4; Shouren Soman (PNA,12) bt Ishan Khandekar (PNA, S4) 11-5, 12-10, 11-6; Akanksh Sahoo (TST, S3) bt Neel Navare (PNA, S11) 11-7, 11-8, 11-8; Parth Magar (MCD, S2) bt Johan Cheliparmbil (THN, S7) 11-9,11-6, 16-14.

Semi-finals: Shouren bt Kaustubh 12-10, 11-5, 8-11,4-11, 11-6; Parth bt Akanksh 11-6, 11-7, 11-5. Final: Shouren bt Parth 11-7, 12-10, 11-6.