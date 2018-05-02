‘Struggle is real’ said Prathamesh Barge akka Mukund Mishra

Millions of people around the world are working to realize their dreams, and then are those who turn into celebrities of social media overnight. This is because the level of buzzing on social media has become easiest way to reach out to wide audience. The Internet world is very big and no matter where you sit it, you will gain popularity and fame if you do something unique. When you win the public’s heart with your photos or with any video, then you will surely viral on the internet.

The internet is the place where you can attain fame in any form overnight. Many people through their talent and artistic skills get famous and turn celebrities from this platform.

Similarly, 21yr old actor Prathamesh Barge marked his place in people’s heart with his mono act based on mental health. The act looks so natural and it was the time when many people were actually facing problem of mental health due to locdown.

It cross more than 15 million views on his Instagram video and not only this but also many Bollywood actor and director shared his video.

Prathamesh Barge akka Mukund Mishra new mono act is all set to win your heart in coming days.

