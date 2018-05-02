Education essential for national development”

” How students are affected under Covid pandemic ”

" Recognising importance of the private schooling system "

Education is a foundation stone for cultural, and sentimental development of a child. It is not limited only up to gaining literacy , but is a strong medium of providing opportunities for the thorough and all round mental development of a person. Education is a powerful medium of learning process, which opens up the horizons of vast scope for the bright future. Realising the importance of education , many rich countries in the world, therefore, spend 6% of their GDP on education which is supposed to be an ideal spend. India is currently spending 4 % of its GDP on education , the target is 6% to spend in the years to come.

But sadly, the quality of our education is not up to the mark. Poor quality of teachers reflects the present dismal standard of education. Certainly, it requires improvements, in the hiring of teachers who can be motivational and their firm commitment to teach with modern technology , and to don the role of a mentoring, in due course, for the holistic development of a child. Higher education needs to be the industry-friendly so that our graduates can easily be absorbed into an organization.

Covid- 19 pandemic has wrought havoc all over the world , Including India, the severe recession and the economic disaster since the World War II , shredding per capita incomes and jostling millions into poverty.

The more the educated people, the more the chances of the nation progressively getting prosperous, and gradually eradicating poverty. In this context, I remember a famous quote “ if a nation wants to be a developed nation, it must educate all its people – yes, every child born to the country “ from the book “ EduNation . “ authored by the well-known educationist Dr. K M Vasudevan Pillai. The teacher plays a pivotal role in moulding the future of students. Career of the student hinges on the quality of the education he/she imbibes from the teacher. Hence, selecting a teacher, a strict and no-nepotism mechanism is needed to ensure the hir ing of committed teachers who have the inclination and proclivity to handle the kids of different mentality, understand their psychology and accordingly teach them.

On account of series of lockdown in various countries in the world, including India , 150 crore children stopped going to schools, out of this ,70 crore belong to India and Bangladesh.

As per Unesco’s estimates, over 280 milliion children in India have been impacted by school closures due to the pandemic. There are 33 crore school going children in India, out of which only 10.3% have online facility for studies. 15.8% students from the Maharashtra State have no access to any medium of communication.n ( Radio, TV or Mobile Phone ) for online education, according to the ,data from the State Education Dept. It is learnt, through a survey, 82% students are finding it difficult to pay the fee due to dwindled income or no income of their parents, due to series of lockdown in the State.

The survey conducted by IIT, Mumbai, in which 38000 students participated , revealed that 84% boys and 80% girls are not in a position to bear their educational expenditure, for the academic year 2020-21. Currently, 73% students depend upon their parents for their educational expenses.

One myth is based on a false belief that education is provided by the State in the international countries.

In fact, the recent education reforms in the United States (US),the United Kingdom( UK) and other countries have encouraged private schools, Many schools there, are transforming into a privately-run model. Between 2010-11 and 2017-18, 24 million children have abdicated the State schools in favour of private schools, according to the government’s Unified District Information System for Education data .Currently, 47% of India’s children are studying in private schools, highlighting our private schooling system, with 120 million children studying in private schools, the third largest in the world.

Economic Survey of Maharashtra data planked in 2018 , divulges there were 22,477 private unaided schools in the State or 21.1% are private unaided schools. There was 111% surge in the private unaided schools between the academic years 2013 -14 and 2017-18.

Considering the way the municipal schools are, gradually, getting emptying out, another 130,000 more private schools are needed to meet the demands of parents.

Of the total population in the age group of 18-23 , which is around 150 million, only 26.3% ( 37 millon) are enrolled in the education system ( General Enrolment Ratio). China , which had the same GER of India in the 1990s, has brought it up to 48% , the United States is at 88% and the United Kingdom is at 60%.

The Digital India campaign initiated by the government has resulted in the digital revolution; currently India, has 504 million active Internet users.

The new education paradigm is set to take the best of the traditional classroom and digital learning to empower students and teachers as defined in the new education policy.

Impartiality is the bedrock of all educational conclusions, making sure all students can flourish in the education system.