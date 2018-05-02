Covid-19: Cases below 1k for second consecutive day in Nagpur, tally crosses 20k, toll at 730

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Sunday registered less than 1K novel Corona Virus cases for the second consecutive day. This has helped recovery rate to climb to 54%. The district on Sunday witnessed a rise of 824 new cases and also registered 46 fresh deaths.

With the latest development the cases of virus borne disease have reached 20,439 while 730 people have also succumbed to the global pandemic, an official release states.

Though, Nagpur in the last couple of days witnessed astonishing recovery rate. Significant numbers of recovered patients were also seen today as 814 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 11,053 out of which 2551 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached 54.07%.