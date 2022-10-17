Stray cattle menace on roads in Nagpur reaches to alarming levels!

Nagpur: Now-a-days, almost all roads in the Second Capital of Maharashtra lead to stray cattle!! Herds of stray cattle ‘enjoying a stay’ on many major roads has become a common sight in Nagpur. These stray animals not only obstruct the smooth flow of traffic, but also pose hazards to the lives of motorists.

Since many open fields and plots of the city have green grass, the animal owners let the cows and buffaloes go for a ‘feast’. These animals, which are free from morning to evening, turn the roads as their dens when they are full. Often a herd of cows is seen running on the roads. Due to this, there is a traffic jam. It is daily sighting of the stray animals encamping on the main roads. Many small businesses, including vegetable sellers, are hit hard by the menace of these stray animals.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) authorities turn a blind eye to the menace. The bovines straying on many roads continue to pose a great threat to motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

A number of mishaps have been reported due to the stray animals sitting bang in the middle of roads. Many motorists have lost their lives due to stray cattle menace. Despite the accidents, the NMC has failed to control stray cattle and as a result, it quite often proves to be a Herculean task for the motorists.

Sometimes, the animals suddenly come in front of vehicles leading to accidents, was the general reaction of the motorists. “NMC has failed to curb this menace,” said a fruit vendor at Gokulpeth market. According to vendors and shopkeepers, stray cattle menace in the city has increased manifold.

The stray cattle menace is in the same nasty proportion at every street across Nagpur. Actually, leaving cattle on streets and rearing in public places is a violation of Section 233 of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Animal activists pointed out that stray animal owners can also be prosecuted under the provisions of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Police Act and Sections 289, 428, 429 of IPC.

