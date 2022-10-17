Ration card holders in Nagpur deprived of Rs 100 Diwali package

Nagpur: To provide relief to the state’s ration card holders in the festive season, the State Cabinet cleared a special Diwali package where they will be provided 1kg each of rava, chana dal and sugar and 1 litre of palm oil at the subsidised price of Rs 100. The scheme will cover 1.7 crore ration card holders which amount to around 7 crore people.

In this context, Mohammad Shahid Sharif, a member of the District Collector’s Grahak Kalyan Parishad, inquired from the citizens whether they had received the Diwali package, and got a reply that the shopkeepers have said that the package will be available on October 22, it means, two days before Diwali. Sharif wondered how the common citizens make preparations for Diwali.

“If the situation is in the Deputy Chief Minister’s home city, then what will the situation in other cities in the state,” Sharif asked.

