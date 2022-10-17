Andheri East Bypolls: “BJP withdraws candidate”, Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced in Nagpur

Nagpur: A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting the party not to field its candidate from Andheri East by-elections in Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially withdrawn its candidate.

BJP State President Chandrashekar Bawankule made the announcement here at Press Club, Civil Lines on Monday.

After the death of Ramesh Latke, his wife Rituja is contesting the election from Andheri East.

Notably, Raj Thackeray had written to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to not field a candidate for the Andheri East bypolls against Rutuja Latke, who is the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

According to sources, the Eknath Shinde faction is also in favour of making the election unopposed. On the last day to withdraw nominations, the BJP withdrew its candidate.

