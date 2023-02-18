Story telling competition held for students at Rainbow Montessori

Nagpur: Rainbow Montessori, Dharmapeth, organized a story telling competition for its students who would be graduating as teachers, at their premises recently.

Rasmi Sathe, proprietor of Reading Library was the chief guest. Tasneem Saeed, Principal of Heritage International Kindergarten and Sonal Yadav, Preprimary Incharge D P S Lava were invited as the Judges for the event .

The students had put up a wonderful show demonstrating their teaching and arts skills. Tasneem Saeed appreciated the efforts taken by the institute in developing good teachers and she also guided the students about the role of a teacher and the difference teachers can make in the lives of young students.

Anita Nahar , the Director of Rainbow Montessori, expressed her gratitude to the guests and students in making the program a grand success.

