Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal celebrates Mahashivratri with religious fervour



Nagpur: Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal celebrated Mahashivratri on February 18 at Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal premises in Jaripatka. The celebrations start at 6 am with mass recitation of Japuji Sahib and Sukhmani Sahib. Madhavdas Mamtani delivered discourse on Dasham Granth of Guru Gobind Singhji.

Mahashivratri is an auspicious festival that’s observed with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm. This year, it has fallen on February 18, a Saturday. Mahashivratri Puja, in contrast to many other festivals, is performed at night. Devotees consume satvik foods like ragi, sabudana, fruits, and some vegetables while keeping the fast. Some also follow the austere ‘nirjala’ vrat. It is believed that those people who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck.

