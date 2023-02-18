‘Heritage Club’ conducts quiz competition on social reformers at G.H. Raisoni Public School

Nagpur: India is fortunate to have many extraordinary human beings who devoted all their lives to the betterment of society and the uplift of the downtrodden. On the occasion of ‘Hutatma Diwas’ (Death Anniversary Mahatma Gandhi), “Heritage Club” had conducted an Inter-house Quiz Competition on social reformers of India for classes VI to VIII at G.H. Raisoni Public School, Sukali recently.

The competition began with lightning of lamp at the hands of school Principal Pooja Mahawadiwar and students bowed head to the mighty lord for blessings. The programme was conducted in the auditorium and selected students were asked to take their positions. There were three rounds and each round seems to be interesting with first round having simple questions and the second round was based on quotes on Swami Vivekananda. Students were well prepared and they took active participation in answering all the questions put forth by the quiz leaders.

The third round was rapid fire round and it took the nerve of the audience as each team answered so well and there seemed hunger for buzzer from each team. The winners were awarded certificates and were appreciated for their stalwart talent.

