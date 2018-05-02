Stop ‘illegal action’ against industries by NMRDA: NVCC urges Dy CM Pawar

Nagpur: The Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), a leading organisation of 13 lakh traders of Vidarbha, has demanded halting of illegal action being initiated by Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) against industries in Nagpur city and rural parts of district in the guise of development.

A delegation of NVCC, led by President Ashwin Mehadia, has submitted a memorandum to AjitPawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Mehadia demanded Pawar to stop illegal probe action against industries under the guise of development by NMRDA. The NVCC delegation informed Pawar that notices have been sent to industries that are being set up in the proximity of Nagpur district. Industries that are in the proximity of Nagpurdistrict are established before 2013. These industries had taken no objection certificate (NoC) from tehsildars. They too had got permission of building from Gram Panchayats. However, as per NMRDA, the industries had not taken requisite permission of buildings plan, NA from the concerned offices. Therefore, NMRDA has termed the building construction as illegal and sent notices to demolish the buildings. If the buildings of the industries are demolished, then large number of workers will be rendered unemployed, the delegation pointed out.

Other members of NVCC delegation include Vice President Arjundas Ahuja, Secretary Ramavatar Totla, Joint Secretary Swapnil Ahirkar and others.