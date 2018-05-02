Aged woman robbed of gold ornaments in city bus at Sitabuldi

Nagpur: An aged woman was relieved of her gold ornaments worth Rs 67,000 while travelling in a city bus in Sitabuldi area. Although the incident took place on December 31, a complaint in this regard was lodged on Thursday, January 2.

The complainant, Satyabhama Bhalchandra Waghmare (65), resident of Ward No. 1, Hanuman Nagar, Kanhan, Parshioni, boarded a city bus at Trimurti Nagar-Jaitala for going to Sitabuldi around 6.30 pm on December 31. While deboarding the bus at Jhansi Rani Square Bus Stop in Sitabuldi, a con woman pushed Satyabhama and removed her hand purse containing gold ornaments worth Rs 67,000 slyly.

Sitabuldi PSI Surkar has registered a case aginst the accused con woman under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for her.