    Published On : Fri, Jan 3rd, 2020

    Unseasonal rain, hailstorm: BJP demands immediate aid to farmers for crop damage

    Nagpur: A delegation of district BJP, led by former Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, on Friday met the District Collector and submitted a memorandum demanding adequate compensation to farmers who suffered huge losses following unseasonal rains and hailstorm in the past three days in Nagpur district and Vidarbha. The delegation said that according to primary assessment, crops on 50,000 ha have been damaged. The BJP delegation demanded immediate survey and compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for rabi crop and Rs 50,000 per hectare for horticuture crop damage to affected farmers. BJP also demanded payment of pending Rs 35 crore of farmers.

    Other members of the deleagtion include District BJP President Dr Rajiv Potdar, former MLA Mallikarjun Reddy, MLA Sameer Meghe, Kishore Rewatkar and others.

    The BJP delegation said that unseasonal rain and hailstorm lashed many places in Nagpur district in the past three days. This has caused huge losses to the farmers as standing crop o rabi and horticulture got damaged. Farmers are distressed as cotton crop got wet, wheat, Tur, Chana, vegetables, orange and Sweet Lime crops were the major crops that affected most. The delegation demanded immediate compensation to affected farmers. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi Government should come forward and show some sensibility by giving compensation to farmers immediately. Unseasonal rains and hailstorm destroyed cops in large area and now farmers are looking at the government for relief and compensation,” said BJP delegation.

