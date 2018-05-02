Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Mar 5th, 2020

    Stock of Revive Liquid worth Rs 1.45 lakh stolen from truck in Hingna

    Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants burgled a stock of Revive Liquid worth Rs 1.45 lakh from a truck in Hingna police area here. Although the theft took place on February 22, a complaint was lodged only on Thursday, March 5.

    The complainant, Ganpati Palani (46), native of Samalpatti Krishnagiri, Tamilnadu, loaded 903 boxes of Marico Company’s Revive Liquid, a fabric stiffener, from Sika Transport Company on February 18. The consignment was to be transported to Nimji near Nagpur. Around 0030 hours of February 22, Ganpati’s truck (TN-52/A 1253) reached Mauza Shivar, near HP Petrol Pump, Outer Ring Road, Hingna.

    He parked his truck and after having food at a dhaba, went to sleep. However, when Ganpati returned, he found tarpaulin cover of the truck cut. Upon checking, he found 145 boxes out of 903 boxes of Revive Liquid worth Rs 1.45 lakh stolen by some unidentified miscreants.

    Hingna police constable, based on Ganpati Palani’s complaint, registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for the accused burglars.

