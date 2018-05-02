Patient at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital dies after falling from wheel chair

Nagpur: A young patient at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh, died suddenly after falling from a wheel chair on Wednesday evening. The exact cause behind patient’s suddent death is being verified.

Dinesh Mahesh Nayak (31), resident of Hansapuri, Tehsil, was admitted to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh in MIDC police area, on February 14, 2020, for treatment of some ailment. On Wednesday, March 4, around 6.30 pm, Dinesh was taken out on a wheel-chair and was taking round in hospital premises. Suddenly, Dinesh fell from the wheel chair and was pronounced dead by doctors.

MIDC API Musale, acting on complaint of Vilas Mahesh Nayak (27), younger brother of deceased, registered a case of accidental death and started a thorough investigation.