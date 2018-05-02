Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Mar 5th, 2020

    Patient at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital dies after falling from wheel chair

    Nagpur: A young patient at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh, died suddenly after falling from a wheel chair on Wednesday evening. The exact cause behind patient’s suddent death is being verified.

    Dinesh Mahesh Nayak (31), resident of Hansapuri, Tehsil, was admitted to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Digdoh in MIDC police area, on February 14, 2020, for treatment of some ailment. On Wednesday, March 4, around 6.30 pm, Dinesh was taken out on a wheel-chair and was taking round in hospital premises. Suddenly, Dinesh fell from the wheel chair and was pronounced dead by doctors.

    MIDC API Musale, acting on complaint of Vilas Mahesh Nayak (27), younger brother of deceased, registered a case of accidental death and started a thorough investigation.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Cops track, nab man for pocketing employee’s Rs 8.55 lakh & hiding in UP
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरात ‘गझलबहार’चं आयोजन राष्ट्रीय एकतेवर मराठी, हिंदी, उर्दू मुशयरा
    नागपुरात ‘गझलबहार’चं आयोजन राष्ट्रीय एकतेवर मराठी, हिंदी, उर्दू मुशयरा
    पोलीस व राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
    पोलीस व राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाची कारवाई
    Hindi News
    बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ का नारा बुलंद कर बेटियों का मनोबल बढ़ाया
    बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ का नारा बुलंद कर बेटियों का मनोबल बढ़ाया
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    Trending News
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    Video: Insensitive RTO jeopardizes academic career of students appearing for Class 10 exam
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    ‘Fiery tale’: Fires devoured 3,86,294 ha forest in 11 years in State
    Featured News
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case
    Trending In Nagpur
    Patient at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital dies after falling from wheel chair
    Patient at Lata Mangeshkar Hospital dies after falling from wheel chair
    Stock of Revive Liquid worth Rs 1.45 lakh stolen from truck in Hingna
    Stock of Revive Liquid worth Rs 1.45 lakh stolen from truck in Hingna
    Iron kiosk with Xerox machine, cash stolen from Setu Office in Sadar
    Iron kiosk with Xerox machine, cash stolen from Setu Office in Sadar
    Mobil Associates With The Most Anticipated Movie Of The Year- 83
    Mobil Associates With The Most Anticipated Movie Of The Year- 83
    भारत में मरीजों की संख्या हुई 28, विदेश में 17 भारतीय संक्रमित
    भारत में मरीजों की संख्या हुई 28, विदेश में 17 भारतीय संक्रमित
    महापौरांच्या जनता दरबारात नागरिकांच्या तक्रारींचे निवारण
    महापौरांच्या जनता दरबारात नागरिकांच्या तक्रारींचे निवारण
    शिवकृष्ण धाम येथे प्रत्येक घरी मिळणार स्वतंत्र नळ जोडणी
    शिवकृष्ण धाम येथे प्रत्येक घरी मिळणार स्वतंत्र नळ जोडणी
    प्रकल्पासंबंधी आयुक्तांनी ताबडतोब बैठक घ्यावी : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    प्रकल्पासंबंधी आयुक्तांनी ताबडतोब बैठक घ्यावी : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    गोंदिया: चाकू से नृशंस हत्या कर छात्र की जीभ काटी
    गोंदिया: चाकू से नृशंस हत्या कर छात्र की जीभ काटी
    बीजेपी मंत्री की बेटी की शादी में करीबन 500 करोड़ रुपए का खर्चा
    बीजेपी मंत्री की बेटी की शादी में करीबन 500 करोड़ रुपए का खर्चा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145