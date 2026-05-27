STICH Pushes Nagpur’s Underground Sound Forward with Groove Anatomy EP

STICH aka Harihar Thakral is one of the young artists helping shape Nagpur’s underground electronic music scene. At just 24 years old, he has been making music since 2015 and has slowly built his name through consistency, passion, and a sound that feels deeply hypnotic and groove-driven.

Born and raised in Nagpur, Stich’s connection with music started early. Over the years, he developed a style of techno that focuses less on trends and more on feeling — deep grooves, hypnotic rhythms, and sounds that are meant to keep people moving on the dance floor. His music carries a raw and personal touch because almost everything comes directly from him, from producing tracks to building and experimenting with his own synthesizers and sound design.

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On May 23, Stich released his latest project, Groove Anatomy EP, a release that represents his journey and growth as an artist. To celebrate the EP, he is hosting a launch party and performance at Dabo on May 24 — a special moment not just for him, but also for the community that has supported him throughout the years.

Even though he has performed at respected venues like antiSOCIAL, Dynamo, and Salud, Stich still proudly represents Nagpur everywhere he goes. Being one of the early underground electronic artists from the city, he has seen the culture slowly grow over time, and he remains grateful for the love and support the city has always shown him.

Today, Stich is managed by Freefolk, the artist agency founded by Ankytixx. He also gives special thanks to Hidden Elements, Himashoo Govindani, Karan Jaiswal, and the entire Freefolk family for believing in him and helping him grow into the artist he is today.

For Stich, music has always been about connection. Whether it’s through a late-night studio session or a packed dance floor, his goal remains simple — to make people feel something real through sound. With Groove Anatomy EP, Stich continues to push his sound forward while staying true to the underground spirit that started it all.

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