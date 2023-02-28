G20 or C20? NMC Commissioner clarifies

Nagpur: The confusion over Nagpur being a G20 city or a C20 city finally comes to an end after NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B cleared the air.

The NMC chief clarified to Nagpur Today that the city will be hosting events under the C20 (Civil 20) which is a subpart of G20. “Other cities too like Aurangabad have been selected to host W20 (Womens 20). There are various subparts under the G20 and different cities have got different events to host,” he said.

He further added that citizens, instead of criticising, should be pleased that Nagpur has been considered as a potential city to host such events.

The G20 summit is all set to be held in the city from March 20, which will go on for two days. The delegates would be staying in Radisson Blu Hotel and would be heading for tiger safari on the last day. Nagpur has been known as the ‘orange city’ but this time we are trying to showcase it as the ‘tiger capital’, the NMC chief said.

