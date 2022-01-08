Steady Covid-19 growth continues, Nagpur reports 691 fresh cases, no deaths

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the Second Capital of the State reported a whopping 691 fresh cases in the last 24-hours. Nagpur City alone reported around 549 fresh Covid cases, though no death was reported in the city. In the last 24-hours, 132 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 549 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 118 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 24 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,96,756 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,123. The sum of 4,84,024 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district dropped to 97.44% while active cases jumped to 2,609.