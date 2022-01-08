Night curfew from Jan 10; gyms, salons to remain closed

Maharashtra government on Saturday imposed a night curfew in the state in view of the increasing cases of Covid in the state. Schools and colleges, as announced earlier, will remain closed till February 15. In addition to that, the government has now asked the private offices to operate at a 50% capacity.

Restaurants, shopping malls and auditoriums have been asked to function at half capacity. Gyms, beauty salons will remain closed, the government said.

The restrictions come as the daily caseload of the state has been steadily increasing and with 41,434 fresh cases, the state breached the 40,000-mark on Saturday. The tally of the Omicron cases in the state crossed 1,000 as with 133 new cases of Omicron, the state’s Omicron tally now stands at 1,009.

In the latest order, the state government said entertainment parks, zoos, museums and all other tourists places will remain closed. As part of the night curfew, no movement is allowed after 11pm. During the day too, a gathering of five or more people will not be allowed anywhere in the state.

Restaurants, eateries will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity from 8am to 10pm. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in cinemas and auditoriums. Gyms, salons will remain closed in the state.