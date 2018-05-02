Stay indoors, appeals Maha Deputy CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has appealed to people living in the coastal areas to stay indoors till the rainfall subsides and woes of cyclone Nisarga subside.

Cyclone Nisarga will cross Maharashtra coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, very close to Alibag between 1 pm to 4 pm.

While crossing the coast it will have strong winds of 100-120 kmph over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra, says Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM, IMD. Heavy rains and high tides witnessed in Mumbai.