“Gazal Platform Presents“Najm ….” A Gazal concert live on fb

At the Beginning organizers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned music lovers of Nagpur who were on line for program. It is unique program by Shruti Jain on occasion of lockdown. Shruti Jain Gaurav Maharashtara Cha fame, a renowned and versatile singer of Nagpur was the star attraction.

Concept was of Mr. Shyam Jain and her younger sister Shreya Jain. Shruti Jain is a established singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events.

Shruti Jain has proved her mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Shruti Jain.

Soulful Gaals like Salona sa sajan….., , Gam ka khajana….., Rag purana tera bhi hai mera bhi hai…., Aaj Janeki Jid na karo….., Marij isq ka….., Hothon se chu lo tum…., Tum ko dekha to….., Hosh walon se….., Kiska chehra ….., Kash aisa koi manjar hota…., Kabhi kaha na kisise…., and many more sung by Shruti Jain.

Musicians Ashish Nilatkar Harmonium ,Manish Nilatkar Tabla has supporte her . Shruti Jain is very much thank full to her Guru and Fathar Shyam Jain. She is also thank full to Shri. Dhakde Guruji.

Salona sa sajna aur mai hun..……. received loud applaud from audience. Gazals Presented by Shruti enthralls audience with bubbling energy. In the lock down period , IFAC has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singer and organizer.



Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Mrunal latte, Niketa Joshi, Anshu Buty, , , Yash Kher, , Parvati Nayar, Harshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Shruti Jain has done her job nicely. She elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Shruti jain extends her thanks to Sjri Anupamji and Manmohan ji for their support.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar congratulate Surmani Shyam Jain and Shruti Jain for organizing such a wonderful program for Gazal Lovers. . By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and contribution to the field of music and has proved his mettle during various musical Concerts. He is a renowned singer of our city. He express his blessings and good wishes to Shruti Jain for bright future.

Program comes to end at 9 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.