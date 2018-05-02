Massive Fire Erupts in Tughlakabad Slums, 200 Shanties Burnt

Delhi: A fire broke out in the slums of Tughlakabad in Delhi early Wednesday.

More than 200 shanties were burnt to ashes, while hundreds of its residents have now become homeless.

However, no injury has been reported so far.

Some fire tenders were rushed to the Valmiki Basti in Tughlakabad after the fire broke out in the area.

Divisional Fire Officer SK DUA said that a call was received at 1:31 am and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by around 3 am.

Earlier on May 26, a cylinder burst had led to the burning of hundreds of shanties in the Tughlakabad area.