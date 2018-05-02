    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Stay home in Diwali: Covid tally crosses 86 lakh

    Like clockwork, the Covid tally is here and the figures do not bode well. With 44,281 new Covid-19 infections, India’s total cases surge to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571 Total active cases are 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 80,13,784 with 50,326 new discharges in the last 24 hours

    Festival season, assembly polls in Bihar and bypolls in 11 states, have added to the tally, health department officials said at a press briefing yesterday.

