    Published On : Wed, Nov 11th, 2020
    SC to hear Arnab’s plea at 10:30 am

    The Supreme Court to hear the the appeal filed by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami today, challenging the Bombay High Court order which refused to grant him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

    The plea, filed through lawyer Nirnimesh Dubey, would be heard at 10.30 am on Wednesday.

    The Bombay high court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Goswami and two others in the case and had asked them to move to the local court for the relief.

    Besides the Maharashtra government, Goswami who is lodged in Taloja jail, has made the Centre, the Alibaug police station SHO, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Akshyata Anvay Naik as parties to his appeal.

