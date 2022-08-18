Stay Aware: RMC issues ‘Orange Alert’ for Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia Aug 20

Nagpur: Stating that the relief from vigorous monsoon showers and hailstorm is still not at sight, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued ‘Orange Alert’ for Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli on August 20. Notably, RMC had already issued a Yellow Alert for Nagpur and nearby districts for the next three days starting from August 19.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places,” reads the prediction of RMC. RMC issued an Orange Alert for Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli district on August 20. However a Yellow Alert has been issued on August 19 and August 21.

Besides Nagpur, RMC has issued Yellow Alert for Wardha, Chandrapur Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim.

