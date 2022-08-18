Veteran photographers Kharode, Lohit to get Late Uday Vaitage Memorial Award on Aug 19

Nagpur: The Nagpur Press Photographers’ Association (NPPA) would be honouring Nagpur’s two veteran photographers with the Late Uday Vaitage Memorial Award on the occasion of World Photography Day on August 19. The award will be conferred on Ajabrao Kharode (87 years), the first photographer in Nagpur Division of Directorate General of Information and Public Relations and Vinay Lohit (58 years), a veteran photographer in news channel field.

The awards will be conferred at the hands of District Collector R Vimala at a function to be held at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, on Friday, August 19, at 12.15 pm. The award has been jointly co-hosted by Nagpur Press Photographers’ Association, Nagpur Amravati Division of Directorate General of Information and Public Relations and Central Communication Bureau, Nagpur, (Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India).

The other dignitaries who will attend the programme include Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Nagpur Division Director of Directorate General of Information and Public Relations Hemraj Bagul, Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre, Nagpur Division Assistant Director, Central Communication Bureau Hansraj Raut, Anees Ahmed, Pragati Patil, renowned hotelier Jagprit Arora and others.

