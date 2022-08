Nagpur: In a much awaited IAS reshuffle in Maharashtra, Vipin Itankar has been appointed as new Nagpur Collector. Itankar, an IAS officer of 2014, will replace the incumbent Nagpur Collector Vimala R, who has been transferred to Pune as Commissioner of Women and Child Welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement