Stay alert, Nagpurians: House-breaking thefts rise alarmingly in Orange City!

Nagpur: Stay Alert Nagpurians! Gangs of burglars are on the prowl to strike at your Sweet Homes! With the surge in house-breaking thefts, Nagpur City is emerging as a hotspot for the crime. The goons have a hay day as cops find themselves helpless to curb the increasing cases of thefts at houses, according to media reports.

In the last nine months, the graph of burglary has been increasing continuously in Nagpur. At least 4-5 cases of burglaries are coming to light in the city every day. It seems that the ‘good days’ of house burglars have come as the police are failing miserably in stopping the crime.

According to the reports, in the past few months, an increasing number of house-breaking thefts has triggered panic among the people of Nagpur. There are incidents of thieves entering the house and stealing the entire belongings, whether the owner is out of town for a wedding or if they go out after locking the house.

The citizens are enraged over the fact their valuables including gold ornaments kept to overcome the financial crisis are not safe. Interestingly, in the cases of thefts till date, it has been found that goods worth crores have been stolen. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear has been created among the citizens. The police decided to launch a special campaign from May 23 to curb the increasing number of burglaries. For this, the operation was carried out by the Crime Branch team and the local police stations. The police set a target to control the crime in one week. After that some thieves were also arrested under some police stations. However, even though action is being taken on one hand, the police have been failing to arrest the criminals who break into houses. Now-a-days, at least three to four burglaries are reported every day.

According to the media reports, many of the policemen in 33 police stations in Nagpur City are on leave. Therefore, during Diwali, regular patrolling along with crime investigation is being affected. Especially since the crime of burglary could not be controlled during regular security, now the question is how to control it when there are less staff.

Hudkeshwar Police Station topped the chart of house-breaking thefts followed by Wathoda, Beltarodi and Ajni Police Station jurisdictions.

Majority of house-breaking thefts go undetected every year. The absence of CCTVs and other security measures have led to difficulty in detection. Police have to depend on CCTVs, neighbours and eye witnesses. In most cases, CCTVs are either non-functional or do not capture footage very clearly.

